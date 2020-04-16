Armenia CB head candidate: It is necessary to ensure growth of financial literacy of population

Von der Leyen: Many were not there on time when Italy a needed a helping hand at the very beginning

Armenia health minister: Large employer tested positive for COVID-19

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan: I have questions myself

Armenia PM: We have promising situation in food market

Armenian 3rd president: Time comes and I am ready to answer all the questions

Health minister: Number of active COVID-19 cases in Armenia decreased by 14

Forbes names 200 richest Russians: Armenians are among them

Armenia National Assembly awaits 3rd President Sargsyan’s arrival

Teaser released of big concert with participation of 40 Armenian artists via VR technologies

Armenia government decides not to implement new support programs at current phase

3,448 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia

Government approves 13th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia

Armenian CB head candidate: Interest rates on loans steadily declined in 10 years

PM: Armenia Police really need to change

Armenian MPs approve in 1st reading the legislative initiative on payment of pensions by bank cards

Matthew Bryza speaks on Karabakh elections

Armenian MPs discussing approval of candidacy for CB head

Video of Moscow police beating Armenian man is posted on internet (VIDEO)

Trump not sure WHO capable of massive changes US expects from it

Armenian PM: Showing emotions on April 24 issue, we can bring disasters on our heads

Armenian parliament adopts controversial law on confiscation of illegal property

Most recent COVID-19 casualty in Armenia is 73-year-old man

Chinese authorities record 46 COVID-19 cases per day

Armenia legislature passes bill on amendments to law on state awards, honorary titles

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,159 in Armenia, another death reported

World oil prices fluctuate

Projectile found in Armenia village

Yerevan road accident, 1 dead

Trump ready to provide Russia with ventilators to fight COVID-19

Armenia parliament continues 4-day sitting

Newspaper: Armenia PM house cook’s 2nd coronavirus test result is known

Two more Diaspora Armenians die of COVID-19

Newspaper: What is expected in Karabakh after presidential election?

Newspaper: Structural, substantive changes to take place within EEU?

Newspaper: Armenia parliament properly prepares for ex-President Sargsyan's visit

Armenian MP on coronavirus situation in Armenia, says body of foreigner was sent to country by mistake

Armenia ex-Football Federation president touches upon call of Catholicos of All Armenians

Armenia Commandant prohibits entry and exit into and from Norashen village

Attorney: Archbishop Navasard Ktchoyan doesn't accept charge brought against him

Armenia PM: Civil Aviation Committee might become self-financing institution

Armenia Deputy PM: Government considering supporting families in non-gasified communities

Armenia MFA issues statement on completion of presidential elections in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)

Armenia Commandant bans operation of 3 supermarkets for 24 hours

Armenia FM has phone call with Cypriot counterpart

Armenia FM has phone call with Greek counterpart

Armenian official: All orders for military industry being implemented in spite of state of emergency

Armenia Deputy PM: 3,029 people having had contact with COVID-19 infected people found through location tracking system

Armenia President holds remote conversation with Georgian counterpart

Armenian singers and musicians perform cover of "We Are The World" to support fight against COVID-19 (VIDEO)

COVID-19: Armenian authorities considering options for holding Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremonies

Armenia National Security Service files charge against Archbishop Navasard Ktchoyan

Armenian health minister: Armenia has properly assessed coronavirus situation worldwide

Armenian MP: Police officers have no salaries, but are forced to transfer money to fund for combating COVID-19

Armenia's Pashinyan on government's plan to provide jobs for people leaving for abroad to work

Armenia PM: Government to also support employees of private kindergartens and transport sector workers

Armenia PM: Government offering 0% interest rate loans to construction firms

Armenia Deputy PM on possibility of lowering natural gas price on border

Armenia PM on agricultural loans and wheat sowing

Update on Artsakh elections, Armenia COVID-19 death toll reaches 16, 15.04.20 digest

WHO regrets Trump's decision

EC voices criteria for lifting restrictions amid COVID-19

State Minister: 2 COVID-19 patients in Artsakh recover

Armenian MFA: Democratic, competitive elections were held in Karabakh

Armenian 3rd president to take part in meeting of parliament’s inquiry committee tomorrow

Karabakh President meets with Arayik Harutyunyan

Armenia PM holds discussion on new measures for providing social and economic assistance

Bill Gates says Trump’s decision to halt funding for WHO ‘as dangerous as it sounds’

Armenia PM congratulates Karabakh's likely president-elect

US intelligence agencies investigate likelihood of COVID-19 originate in Wuhan lab

Criminal case filed on stabbing of Gyumri policemen

Armenia PM on reopening of factories amid coronavirus

EU says US decision to suspend WHO funding is unjustified

Ex-minister on Artsakh elections: 2nd stage of elections was almost free from disturbing violations

Elizabeth Warren supports Joe Biden’s bid for presidency

Armenia Parliament Speaker congratulates Karabakh's likely president-elect

Apple makes mobility data available amid COVID-19 fight

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Case instituted in relation to gunshot fired at window of Armenian actor's apartment

Prosperous Armenia Party: Students' tuition fees must be cut by at least 25% in force-majeure situation

Armenia official: EEU discussing temporary reduction, cancelation of customs duties on some important goods

Karabakh likely president-elect: Artsakh's economy will be seriously affected by coronavirus pandemic

More than half of COVID-19 patients recover in Iran

Karabakh likely president-elect: Any unlawful interference in hydropower station construction will be punished by law

For the 1st time in world: Concert with VR technologies with participation of 40 Armenian artists from Yerevan, LA

Employee of general jurisdiction court in a Yerevan district tests positive for COVID-19

Armenia television company owner criminal case transferred to another judge

Armenia PM holds discussion on organizing final and admissions exams in coronavirus situation

Azerbaijan president: PACE resolutions are nothing to me but piece of paper

Forbes: Amazon CEO makes $ 6.4 billion a day

Armenia deputy economy minister: Public transport drivers might not be visible for government

My Step: Illegally acquired property should be returned to Armenian state budget

3 political parties, 3 politicians issue statement, don't recognize Artsakh elections

Kremlin: Russian natural gas price issue within EEU will be examined at expert level

Number of COVID-19 deaths exceeds 400 in Mexico

Artsakh FM wishes likely president-elect success

Armenia village outpatient clinic is closed due to coronavirus detection

Number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 11 thousand in India

Georgia launches Armenian version of its official website in fight against COVID-19