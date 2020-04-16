ARF-D Armenia Youth Union to not hold traditional torch-lit march this year

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party’s Youth Union of Armenia has issued a statement stating that, due to the current situation in Armenia and the health risks, the Youth Union of Armenia and the Nikol Aghbalyan Student Union won't be holding the traditional torch-lit march and call on all citizens to light candles and place them near the windows of their apartments in memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide and the claims of Armenians, starting from 9 p.m. on April 24. The Youth Union of Armenia has also informed that it will provide information about other Armenian Genocide commemoration events in accordance with the situation.