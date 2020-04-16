News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
USD
484.57
EUR
526.78
RUB
6.54
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.57
EUR
526.78
RUB
6.54
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia plans to manufacture ventilators
Armenia plans to manufacture ventilators
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations


YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s meeting, the Armenian government made a decision to redistribute the 2020 state budget and allocate funds to the Ministry of High Technological Industry to provide a grant of 90 million drams without a tender for the manufacturing of ventilators in the country.

The Minister of High Technological Industry, Hakob Arshakyan, presented the issue, noting that within the framework of the fight against the novel coronavirus, their ministry had announced a process of professional research and design of the idea of manufacturing ventilators, and 300 respective applications and proposals were received.

"As a result of this decision, we will have the opportunity to meet the domestic demand for ventilators, assist the healthcare system," Arshakyan said, in particular.

The minister also noted that it will be possible to be ready for production and have working equipment in 4-6 months. "We will have the opportunity to manufacture 40-50 devices a month," he added. "This is also an opportunity for Armenian engineering companies to be able to enter the market for the manufacturing of medical devices."

In his turn, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that this is a very important project.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Samples for COVID-19 test taken from 11 more citizens of Artsakh
Out of the 11 people tested, nine are citizens who...
 Embassy in Italy: Armenia citizens can return via Rome-Minsk-Yerevan flight
The Embassy adds that the announcement is...
 EU: Virus-tracking mobile apps must be confidential
“Strong privacy safeguards are a pre-requisite for the uptake of these apps…
 Putin postpones 75th anniversary World War II victory parade
The president noted that the parade and all other events that were supposed to be held on May 9…
 Isolation indicated for 148 residents of Armenia's Shirak Province
As far as the cases recorded at the Maralik Health Center...
 Georgia's Samtskhe-Javakhk reports first coronavirus case
The person who tested positive for COVID-19 is a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos