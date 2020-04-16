WHO representative hopes for continued US contributions

Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, expressed hope for continued US financial support for WHO.

He made the corresponding statement on Thursday at a briefing in Copenhagen, which was broadcast on Facebook, TASS reported.

According to him, the US has supported the WHO for a very long time, and he hopes that this will continue in the future.

He said that certain promises had already been received regarding WHO support. According to him, not only European countries but also states in other regions, as well as residents of these countries expressed support for WHO. Kluge noted it is not a good time to cease financing.

The US share is about 15% of the WHO budget, this is a contribution of about $ 400 million. Currently, experts are studying the financial situation, he said.

Trump said his administration is suspending funding for the WHO as it investigates how the agency reacted to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to him, the international health agency made mistakes that “caused so much death,” as the virus is spreading.