Thursday
April 16
Thursday
April 16
Missing elderly woman found dead in Armenia pond
Missing elderly woman found dead in Armenia pond
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On April 13, the National Center for Crisis Management of Armenia received a report that a resident of a house in Hrazdan town of Kotayk Province was believed to have fallen into the swamp behind the house.

It turned out that Siranush H. (born in 1937), a resident of this house, had left home on April 11, but had not returned.

The rescuers, together with the police officers, started to carry out a search operation in the mentioned swamp, on the shores of the Marmarik river.

And at 8:50am on Thursday, Armenian police officers asked the rescue service for help in searching for the missing woman in the pond of a Hrazdan district.

The rescuers who arrived at the scene found her dead body in this pond and carried it to an ambulance.
Հայերեն
