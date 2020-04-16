Missing elderly woman found dead in Armenia pond

On April 13, the National Center for Crisis Management of Armenia received a report that a resident of a house in Hrazdan town of Kotayk Province was believed to have fallen into the swamp behind the house.
It turned out that Siranush H. (born in 1937), a resident of this house, had left home on April 11, but had not returned.
The rescuers, together with the police officers, started to carry out a search operation in the mentioned swamp, on the shores of the Marmarik river.
And at 8:50am on Thursday, Armenian police officers asked the rescue service for help in searching for the missing woman in the pond of a Hrazdan district.
The rescuers who arrived at the scene found her dead body in this pond and carried it to an ambulance.