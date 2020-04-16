Armenia PM sends congratulatory message on occasion of Police Day

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of Police Day.
The congratulatory message reads as follows:
“Dear police officers of the Republic of Armenia,
I congratulate you all on Police Day of the Republic of Armenia.
The police are the major institute for maintenance and protection of law and order in a country, and the awareness of citizens of the Republic of Armenia depends on the quality of the police system and your work.
Each of you interacts with tens of hundreds of people every day, and my notion and task for the Police of the Republic of Armenia is to make sure citizens feel protected whenever they see a police officer.
Citizens need to trust police officers, and we can achieve this through coordinated reforms in the police system. What is also important is the legislative regulations in which the powers and duties of police officers are clearly formulated.
Police need to be free of corruption, and first and foremost, the police must fight to extirpate corruption from within the police system.
The Police of Armenia are on the brink of comprehensive reforms, and as a result of those reforms, Armenia will have police officers who will work more effectively and in line with the current requirements.
Dear police officers,
Taking the opportunity, I would also like to praise you for your work during the coronavirus pandemic. Here you are also on the frontline.
Once again, I cordially congratulate you all and your families and wish you safe and dignified service.”