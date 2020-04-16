News
Vladimir Pozner concerned about governments controlling citizens as part of fight against spread of COVID-19
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

During an interview with Mikhail Zigar on Instagram, writer and journalist Vladimir Pozner expressed concern that governments of the world will maintain resources that will allow them to control each person in the particular country and state this as part of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

The journalist clarified that he doesn’t believe the majority’s willingness to assume responsibility and stated that people are more inclined to hold the government responsible since, according to the population, it is the government’s duty to be responsible.

Earlier, Pozner had blamed Russians who had failed to follow quarantine rules for being careless and negligent. According to the journalist, those who were spending their vacation in Europe became the source of sharp growth of the number of people infected with COVID-19.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
