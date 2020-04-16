News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
USD
484.57
EUR
526.78
RUB
6.54
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.57
EUR
526.78
RUB
6.54
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Some Armenia citizens still at Moscow Domodedovo Airport
Some Armenia citizens still at Moscow Domodedovo Airport
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has informed that some citizens of Armenia are still at Moscow Domodedovo Airport and that Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan contacted them via a video call today.

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia states that, in spite of its calls and recommendation to stay in hotels, most citizens prefer to stay at the airport. The Embassy expresses its gratitude to fellow Armenians and various Armenian community organizations for providing assistance to the citizens staying at the airport with food and solutions to other issues. However, the Embassy takes into consideration the current situation and the importance of providing the citizens with necessary sanitary-hygiene accessories (face masks, gloves, sanitizers) and asks citizens of Armenia to help the Embassy, if possible.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Samples for COVID-19 test taken from 11 more citizens of Artsakh
Out of the 11 people tested, nine are citizens who...
 Embassy in Italy: Armenia citizens can return via Rome-Minsk-Yerevan flight
The Embassy adds that the announcement is...
 EU: Virus-tracking mobile apps must be confidential
“Strong privacy safeguards are a pre-requisite for the uptake of these apps…
 Putin postpones 75th anniversary World War II victory parade
The president noted that the parade and all other events that were supposed to be held on May 9…
 Isolation indicated for 148 residents of Armenia's Shirak Province
As far as the cases recorded at the Maralik Health Center...
 Georgia's Samtskhe-Javakhk reports first coronavirus case
The person who tested positive for COVID-19 is a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos