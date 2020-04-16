Some Armenia citizens still at Moscow Domodedovo Airport

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has informed that some citizens of Armenia are still at Moscow Domodedovo Airport and that Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan contacted them via a video call today.
The Embassy of Armenia in Russia states that, in spite of its calls and recommendation to stay in hotels, most citizens prefer to stay at the airport. The Embassy expresses its gratitude to fellow Armenians and various Armenian community organizations for providing assistance to the citizens staying at the airport with food and solutions to other issues. However, the Embassy takes into consideration the current situation and the importance of providing the citizens with necessary sanitary-hygiene accessories (face masks, gloves, sanitizers) and asks citizens of Armenia to help the Embassy, if possible.