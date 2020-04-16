News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
USD
484.57
EUR
526.78
RUB
6.54
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.57
EUR
526.78
RUB
6.54
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia citizens in UAE can return via Dubai-Tbilisi flight
Armenia citizens in UAE can return via Dubai-Tbilisi flight
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

On April 21 (11 a.m.) Flydubai will carry out the Dubai-Tbilisi flight for citizens of Georgia, and through the mediation of the Embassy of Armenia in the United Arab Emirates, citizens of Armenia have also been provided with the opportunity to fly to Armenia via this flight. The citizens of Armenia who fly to Tbilisi via this flight will be transported to Armenia from the airport in buses and will be under a 14-day quarantine in Armenia, as reported the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia.

The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia asks citizens of Armenia who will be leaving for Armenia via the Dubai-Tbilisi flight to send their passport data and current contacts (mobile phone number), as well as electronic version of air ticket to the e-mail address of the Embassy of Armenia in the United Arab Emirates ([email protected]) in order for the transit to Armenia through Georgia to be organized.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Samples for COVID-19 test taken from 11 more citizens of Artsakh
Out of the 11 people tested, nine are citizens who...
 Embassy in Italy: Armenia citizens can return via Rome-Minsk-Yerevan flight
The Embassy adds that the announcement is...
 EU: Virus-tracking mobile apps must be confidential
“Strong privacy safeguards are a pre-requisite for the uptake of these apps…
 Putin postpones 75th anniversary World War II victory parade
The president noted that the parade and all other events that were supposed to be held on May 9…
 Isolation indicated for 148 residents of Armenia's Shirak Province
As far as the cases recorded at the Maralik Health Center...
 Georgia's Samtskhe-Javakhk reports first coronavirus case
The person who tested positive for COVID-19 is a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos