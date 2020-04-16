Armenia citizens in UAE can return via Dubai-Tbilisi flight

On April 21 (11 a.m.) Flydubai will carry out the Dubai-Tbilisi flight for citizens of Georgia, and through the mediation of the Embassy of Armenia in the United Arab Emirates, citizens of Armenia have also been provided with the opportunity to fly to Armenia via this flight. The citizens of Armenia who fly to Tbilisi via this flight will be transported to Armenia from the airport in buses and will be under a 14-day quarantine in Armenia, as reported the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia.
The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia asks citizens of Armenia who will be leaving for Armenia via the Dubai-Tbilisi flight to send their passport data and current contacts (mobile phone number), as well as electronic version of air ticket to the e-mail address of the Embassy of Armenia in the United Arab Emirates ([email protected]) in order for the transit to Armenia through Georgia to be organized.