8 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Armenia’s Norashen community, one recovers, one dead

An isolated citizen attended the funeral in Norashen community, after which the coronavirus was detected in this person. After the incident, the Commandant’s Office decided to temporarily impose restrictions in the community. Garik Sargsyan, the governor of Armenia’s Ararat Province, wrote about this on his Facebook page.
"At the moment, we have 8 confirmed cases in Norashen community, one of which has recovered, one—died.
Let me recall that the commandant’s decision to impose restrictions in the abovementioned community is in force until April 18, 2020, at 23:59," he added in particular.