Armenian parliament's Four-Day Artsakh War probe committee chair: Serzh Sargsyan can't ask questions
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Chair of the Armenian parliamentary committee leading a probe into the circumstances of the Four-Day Artsakh War Andranik Kocharyan today told reporters that the session with third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will last long.

“The deputies still have questions. We’ll return after a 15-minute break,” he said.

When told that Serzh Sargsyan has declared that he also has questions and when asked if Serzh Sargsyan asked those questions, Kocharyan was surprised and said the following: “Serzh Sargsyan can’t ask us questions. The committee is the one asking the questions. It is Serzh Sargsyan’s right to answer or not. Serzh Sargsyan has shared his views, we have accepted them, and we will include them in the final conclusion.”

Kocharyan added that Sargsyan had answered all questions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
