Relay of Victory arrives in Armenia

The solemn event of the Relay of Victory within the borders of the CIS member states, and dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, took place at the Department of Border Troops of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia.
Commander of the border troops, V. Sargsyan, and the head of the Border Guard Service of the Frontier Department of the Russian Federal Security Service in Armenia, R. Golubitsky, took part in the ceremony of launching the Relay of Victory through Armenia, the NSS reports.
On Friday, the Relay of Victory will be handed over to the representatives of the Border Guard Service of the Frontier Department of the Russian Federal Security Service in Gyumri. It will then continue its journey through the units of this Russian service in Armenia.
The goal of the Relay of Victory is to perpetuate the heroic deeds and unity of the CIS peoples.
The Relay of Victory passes along the 9 CIS countries’ borders with a length of more than 60,000 km.
The closing ceremony of the Relay of Victory is scheduled for May 28 in Moscow.