Dollar drops in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 484.57/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 1.55 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was 526.78 (down by AMD 4.74), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 604.55 (down by AMD 4.07), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.54 (down by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 242.57, AMD 26,775.34 and AMD 12,120.68, respectively.