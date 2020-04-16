Japan expands emergency all over the country

Japanese authorities have expanded the emergency all over the country.

The decision was made on Thursday following a meeting of the government headquarters on measures against the spread of infection, TASS reported.

The measures will be valid until May 6, he said.

According to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Japanese government intends to abandon the plan to allocate 300 thousand yen ($ 2,750) for a family whose incomes have dropped in recent months due to the situation with the new coronavirus. However, other support measures will be set: a plan is being worked out to allocate 100,000 yen ($ 930) to each Japanese citizen.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 9.4 thousand, including passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined for a month in the port of Yokohama. The number of deaths nears 200.