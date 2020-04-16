China denies US nuclear test charges

China has denied allegations by the US State Department that it allegedly secretly conducts nuclear weapons tests violating its international obligations, AP reported.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the State Department’s nuclear test allegations in the State Department’s nuclear compliance report were “totally unfounded countercharges that confuse right and wrong.”
“China has always performed its international obligations and commitments in a responsible manner, firmly upheld multilateralism, and actively carried out international cooperation,” Zhao said. “The U.S. accusation against China is made of thin air, which is totally unfounded and not worth refuting.”
In a State Department report, the US accused China of non-compliance with its non-proliferation obligations and the suspension of nuclear tests. China has pledged not to test nuclear weapons, but like the U.S. and several other nations has yet to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. China is a recognized nuclear power but claims to possess only a small amount of weapons.
China, in contrast, has “made important contributions to upholding the international arms control and non-proliferation regime, as well as safeguarding international peace and security,” Zhao said. He also said that the US has yet to destroy its stockpiles of chemical weapons, in addition, Washington is constantly increasing its armed forces in a manner that “undermines the global strategic balance and stability and obstructed the process of international arms control and disarmament.”