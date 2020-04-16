Isolation indicated for 148 residents of Armenia's Shirak Province

The regional governor’s office of Shirak Province reports that there are currently 29 patients with coronavirus undergoing treatment at the infection hospital in Gyumri and that 23 of them are residents of Shirak Province. The regional governor’s office also reports that eight people have recovered and checked out of the hospital since the outbreak of the virus.

“Unfortunately, there has been one death. Currently, isolation is indicated for 148 people, and self-isolation is indicated for 278 citizens.

As far as the cases recorded at Maralik Health Center are concerned, 10 employees are currently at the infection hospital in Gyumri with positive results, and overall, nearly 60 employees of the Center will be tested during the day,” a representative of the regional governor’s office reported.