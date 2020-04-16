Russian citizens protest in front of embassy in Armenia, hoping also for PM’s aid

Russian citizens held a protest Thursday in front of the Russian Embassy in Armenia.

According to one of the rally participants, citizens came to Armenia for various reasons.

“There are about 300 people and 78 cars. Many have run out of money, and they cannot stay in hotels, spend the night in cars because they cannot return home due to the state of emergency, as Georgia forbade Russian citizens to travel to Russia through its territory,” one of the rally participants said.

According to him, “as soon as we were planning to go to the UN office with this issue, the Russian embassy informed the UN and other embassies that bus transfers would be arranged. However, this can be fraught with risks if one of the passengers is infected with a coronavirus. In addition, upon arrival in Russia, citizens will be placed in compulsory quarantine, and people will not be able to leave home. This is not counting the fact that today there is a restriction on traffic. We appeal to the Embassy of Georgia and Switzerland with a request to resolve the issue of transit. We are ready to pay the costs of the Police or the UN if a convoy is provided.”

“After numerous attempts to meet with the ambassador, I became convinced that the embassy, where our demands are considered rudeness, is incompetent. Only the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan can help us. He can contact the Georgian government and resolve the issue of transit,” he added.

Russian Embassy in Armenia has earlier organized flights to evacuate its citizens, urging them to use flights to avoid further difficulties.