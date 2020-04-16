Armenian FM writes letter to UN chief

Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, confirming the commitment of Armenia to join the appeal for a global ceasefire.

Highlighting the need for a joint fight against the pandemic, the Armenian FM noted in a letter that International support is equally important for people who have become vulnerable as a result of conflicts.

In this regard, the support and accessibility of UN professional structures, especially the World Health Organization, for people living in conflict-affected regions is especially important.

Armenia is ready to provide all the necessary conditions for the unhindered work of the relevant UN bodies, regardless of the status of the territory, he added.

According to the FM, this pandemic is a great challenge for humanity, while joint efforts to overcome it can give a new impetus to multilateral cooperation, joint efforts to create an inclusive world free of war and hostility.

The adoption of confidence-building measures aimed at preventing, mitigating and managing disasters in these difficult times should be seen as an opportunity for all peoples, including the parties to the conflict, Mnatsakanyan said.