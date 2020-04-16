News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
USD
484.57
EUR
526.78
RUB
6.54
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.57
EUR
526.78
RUB
6.54
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Young Armenian cameraman dies from COVID-19 in Moscow
Young Armenian cameraman dies from COVID-19 in Moscow
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

Cameraman Hrachya Saghatelyan, 30, died from complications caused by the coronavirus in Moscow, as his colleague Armina Mamikonyan reported to Sputnik Armenia.

“Hrachya had diabetes and died from the complications caused by the coronavirus. I had known him since 2010. We started working together for the Armenian TB APM PY (TV ARM RU) TV station that had been established back then. At the time, Hrachya was a student of the Television and Cinema Institute. Hrach established warm ties with all the employees of the TV station since he was sincere, modest and very kind,” Armina said.

Hrachya’s former classmate, colleague and friend Pavel Pavlov told Sputnik Armenia that Hrach’sparents are currently in the hospital and are connected to ventilators. Pavel’s friends are collecting money to help provide treatment for Hrach’s parents and have opened a bank account for that (89265926126 Sberbank). “Hrachya was a very kind and brilliant person…This is a great tragedy for all of us,” Pavel said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Samples for COVID-19 test taken from 11 more citizens of Artsakh
Out of the 11 people tested, nine are citizens who...
 Embassy in Italy: Armenia citizens can return via Rome-Minsk-Yerevan flight
The Embassy adds that the announcement is...
 EU: Virus-tracking mobile apps must be confidential
“Strong privacy safeguards are a pre-requisite for the uptake of these apps…
 Putin postpones 75th anniversary World War II victory parade
The president noted that the parade and all other events that were supposed to be held on May 9…
 Isolation indicated for 148 residents of Armenia's Shirak Province
As far as the cases recorded at the Maralik Health Center...
 Georgia's Samtskhe-Javakhk reports first coronavirus case
The person who tested positive for COVID-19 is a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos