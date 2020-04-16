Young Armenian cameraman dies from COVID-19 in Moscow

Cameraman Hrachya Saghatelyan, 30, died from complications caused by the coronavirus in Moscow, as his colleague Armina Mamikonyan reported to Sputnik Armenia.
“Hrachya had diabetes and died from the complications caused by the coronavirus. I had known him since 2010. We started working together for the Armenian TB APM PY (TV ARM RU) TV station that had been established back then. At the time, Hrachya was a student of the Television and Cinema Institute. Hrach established warm ties with all the employees of the TV station since he was sincere, modest and very kind,” Armina said.
Hrachya’s former classmate, colleague and friend Pavel Pavlov told Sputnik Armenia that Hrach’sparents are currently in the hospital and are connected to ventilators. Pavel’s friends are collecting money to help provide treatment for Hrach’s parents and have opened a bank account for that (89265926126 Sberbank). “Hrachya was a very kind and brilliant person…This is a great tragedy for all of us,” Pavel said.