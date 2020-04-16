News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
USD
484.57
EUR
526.78
RUB
6.54
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.57
EUR
526.78
RUB
6.54
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
FM: Iran opposes any escalation in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict
FM: Iran opposes any escalation in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran opposes any escalation in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, said Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

Araghchi touched on some media publications, noting that “enemies are trying to undermine friendly and amicable ties between the two neighboring countries,” Mehr reported

Allegations about the transit of Iranian trucks through Nagorno-Karabakh are "‘sheer lie," he said, adding that “while respecting the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Islamic Republic of Iran is principally against any move that could provoke conflict between the two neighboring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian FM writes letter to UN chief
This pandemic is a great challenge for humanity…
 Matthew Bryza speaks on Karabakh elections
“This is official information that I just got acquainted from the governments of the UK and Norway…
 Teen injured in shelling from Azerbaijani side discharged from hospital
Two soldiers and a teen have been injured following Azerbaijani attempt on Monday evening...
 Armenia FM: OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative's monitoring group has discontinued activities
The coronavirus had a certain impact on the peaceful settlement of...
 Karabakh MFA: Today marks 28th anniversary of massacre of Armenians in Maragha
The ministry issued a statement in this regard…
 Russia MFA: Peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict does not depend on elections
At the same time, as per the ministry’s official representative, Russia does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent state…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos