FM: Iran opposes any escalation in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

Iran opposes any escalation in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, said Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.
Araghchi touched on some media publications, noting that “enemies are trying to undermine friendly and amicable ties between the two neighboring countries,” Mehr reported.
Allegations about the transit of Iranian trucks through Nagorno-Karabakh are "‘sheer lie," he said, adding that “while respecting the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Islamic Republic of Iran is principally against any move that could provoke conflict between the two neighboring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia.”