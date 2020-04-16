News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
USD
484.57
EUR
526.78
RUB
6.54
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.57
EUR
526.78
RUB
6.54
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Major General Artur Vanetsyan congratulates Karabakh's president-elect
Armenia Major General Artur Vanetsyan congratulates Karabakh's president-elect
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Chairman of the board of trustees of the Homeland Foundation for Development, Major General Artur Vanetsyan has congratulated leader of Free Homeland Party of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan on being elected President of Artsakh, the statement issued by the Foundation reads.

Artur Vanetsyan expressed confidence that Arayik Harutyunyan’s vast knowledge and experience in public administration will contribute to the continuity of the development and functioning of Artsakh as a country with democratic values through the ensuring of security, consolidation of the people and healthy and constructive cooperation of political forces.

“I wish you and our compatriots of Artsakh strength and wisdom to have a peaceful and secure Artsakh and to implement the pan-national goals together,” Vanetsyan stated and expressed willingness to help implement the programs in Artsakh that will contribute to the enhancement of the sectors of security, law, economy, healthcare and other sectors.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Sarkissian has informal meeting Karabakh President-elect
They discussed the steps to be taken for future cooperation…
 Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with Karabakh's president-elect
Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today...
 Newspaper: What is expected in Karabakh after presidential election?
When will ex-PM Arayik Harutyunyan assume his respective duties?...
 Armenia MFA issues statement on completion of presidential elections in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)
The Republic of Armenia will closely cooperate with the...
 Armenian MFA: Democratic, competitive elections were held in Karabakh
“In this regard, elections are important for human rights…
 Karabakh President meets with Arayik Harutyunyan
President Sahakyan also expressed confidence that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos