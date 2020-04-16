Armenia Major General Artur Vanetsyan congratulates Karabakh's president-elect

Chairman of the board of trustees of the Homeland Foundation for Development, Major General Artur Vanetsyan has congratulated leader of Free Homeland Party of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan on being elected President of Artsakh, the statement issued by the Foundation reads.
Artur Vanetsyan expressed confidence that Arayik Harutyunyan’s vast knowledge and experience in public administration will contribute to the continuity of the development and functioning of Artsakh as a country with democratic values through the ensuring of security, consolidation of the people and healthy and constructive cooperation of political forces.
“I wish you and our compatriots of Artsakh strength and wisdom to have a peaceful and secure Artsakh and to implement the pan-national goals together,” Vanetsyan stated and expressed willingness to help implement the programs in Artsakh that will contribute to the enhancement of the sectors of security, law, economy, healthcare and other sectors.