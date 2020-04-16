Georgia's Samtskhe-Javakhk reports first coronavirus case

Samtskhe-Javakhk has reported the first coronavirus case, reports newsgeorgia.ge, citing Rustavi-2 TV.
The person who tested positive for COVID-19 is a 30-year-old man who works at the customs service and has supposedly had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. A few days ago, he and his parents returned from Tbilisi, after which the man was transported to the quarantine zone in Bakuriani. The circle of contacts of the young man is being clarified.
Acting Mayor of Borjomi Davit Zaliishvili has reported that the man’s family members are isolated, and another six people having had contact with the man are under quarantine.