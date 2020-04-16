Famous Mafioso released under amnesty declared by Turkey due to coronavirus situation

Famous Mafioso Alaattin Cakici has been released under amnesty declared by Turkey due to the coronavirus situation, reports Arti Gercek.
Cakici was sentenced for establishing and directing a criminal organization and for offending President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
He was a famous criminal authority in the 1980s, and in 1995, he was charged with ordering the murder of his wife and fleeing the scene after the murder.
As reported earlier, the Turkish parliament had adopted a decision to release nearly 90,000 prisoners due to the coronavirus situation.