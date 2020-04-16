Armenia Special Investigation Service receives criminal case regarding ex-culture minister

The Special Investigation Service of Armenia has received the criminal case regarding ex-minister of culture Armen Amiryan. This is what Spokesperson for the Special Investigation Service Marina Ohanjanyan said in response to an inquiry from Armenian News-NEWS.am.
As a result of the large-scale investigative and other procedural operations carried out by the Yerevan Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia under the case of embezzlement and excess of official powers, it was established that the former minister of culture of Armenia, with the excuse of covering the expenses for the participation of Armenia’s delegation in the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, demanded nearly AMD 6,800,000 from the amounts envisaged for shooting the film "The Hairs of My Grandmother" from the director of the film and received the money through mediation and in installments.
After reading the statement issued by the Investigative Committee, Armen Amiryan wrote the following on his Facebook page: “I have always given money, not taken it...”