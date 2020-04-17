Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on archbishop's case and statement by Catholicos of All Armenians

Armenia Commandant banned entry of deceased person's close relatives into country as well

Famous Mafioso released under amnesty declared by Turkey due to coronavirus situation

Armenia Lori Province governor: Another person has tested positive for COVID-19

Armenia police chief: 8 policemen have tested positive for coronavirus

Armenian minister: Less vulnerable people might benefit from government's social support programs

World Figure Skating Championship canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

Armenian official explains how citizens can receive government support if they don't have Internet

Russian government grants permission to use hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19

Armenia ex-police chief on reactions to call of Catholicos of All Armenians

Parliamentary inquiry committee chair: Serzh Sargsyan won't make information public until 2050

Media Advocate Initiative: Armenian authorities have set goal to lead private TV companies to bankruptcy

Finals of Champions and Europa Leagues set to be held in August

5 Yerevan district court employees test negative for COVID-19

Armenian minister: Single, unemployed mothers can receive government support

Embassy in Russia asks Armenia citizens to leave Moscow Domodedovo Airport as soon as possible

Armenia Deputy PM: China sends another batch of medical accessories

Samples for COVID-19 test taken from 11 more citizens of Artsakh

Season ends for Scottish football's 3 lower leagues

Embassy in Italy: Armenia citizens can return via Rome-Minsk-Yerevan flight

Armenian parliamentary inquiry committee chair on meeting with Armenia 3rd President

Allegri may become Newcastle’s head coach

Diaspora Armenians die of COVID-19, 3rd president takes part in Armenia parliament inquiry committee, 16.04.20 digest

EU: Virus-tracking mobile apps must be confidential

Inquiry committee’s 5-hour meeting with participation of Armenian 3rd president ends

Putin postpones 75th anniversary World War II victory parade

Armenian 3rd president: I made sure that my decision was fully justified

MiG-31 aircraft crashes in Kazakhstan

Armenia Major General Artur Vanetsyan congratulates Karabakh's president-elect

China denies US nuclear test charges

Armenia police chief awarded by order of National Security Service director

Armenia Special Investigation Service receives criminal case regarding ex-culture minister

Chinese Super League kicks off in summer

Isolation indicated for 148 residents of Armenia's Shirak Province

Georgia's Samtskhe-Javakhk reports first coronavirus case

Could stray dogs play role in COVID-19 spread?

Armenian parliamentary committee's session with Armenia 3rd President going on for 4 hours

Over 967 million transferred to account for overcoming COVID-19 in Armenia

Young Armenian cameraman dies from COVID-19 in Moscow

Kobe Bryant's death changes Kanye's life: He was the basketball version of me

Japan seizes record-setting batch of cocaine

Vladimir Pozner concerned about governments controlling citizens as part of fight against spread of COVID-19

FM: Iran opposes any escalation in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

PSG football player is going crazy during quarantine

Georgia to start using STOP COVID app

Dua Lipa poses for Elle cover

Armenia’s Sarkissian has informal meeting Karabakh President-elect

Japan expands emergency all over the country

Murder in Yerevan, victim is 38 years old

Armenian FM writes letter to UN chief

Russian citizens protest in front of embassy in Armenia, hoping also for PM’s aid

ARF-D Armenia Youth Union to not hold traditional torch-lit march this year

4 cities confirm they will not cancel Euro 2020 matches

Armenian CB head candidate: Gold deposits never bring interest

Secret ballot on Armenian CB head election to be held tomorrow

Central Bank head candidate: Armenia is doomed to have low inflation

Armenia PM sends congratulatory message on occasion of Police Day

Relay of Victory arrives in Armenia

Artsakh counts on WHO aid in fight against coronavirus

Armenia PM: Government reaches out to at least 90%, if not 100% per diem workers with programs

Dollar drops in Armenia

'Capone' trailer: Tom Hardy as Al Capone

Klopp intends to negotiate with Werner

Missing elderly woman found dead in Armenia pond

WHO representative hopes for continued US contributions

Armenian parliament's Four-Day Artsakh War probe committee chair: Serzh Sargsyan can't ask questions

Armenian court examining pre-trial measure for ex-State Revenue Committee head

Azerbaijan protests Iran regarding Karabakh

Armenia Central Bank head candidate says CB will remain independent of authorities

Some Armenia citizens still at Moscow Domodedovo Airport

Armenia plans to manufacture ventilators

Armenia citizens in UAE can return via Dubai-Tbilisi flight

8 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Armenia’s Norashen community, one recovers, one dead

Yerevan first instance court of general jurisdiction has new judge

Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with Karabakh's president-elect

Arsenal agree on deal with PSG defender

HRW: Baku abuses pandemic to persecute opposition

Armenia CB head candidate: It is necessary to ensure growth of financial literacy of population

Blatter suggests World Cup 2022 may be held in the US or Japan

Von der Leyen: Many were not there on time when Italy a needed a helping hand at the very beginning

Cristiano Ronaldo dates Kim Kardashian 10 years ago

Armenia health minister: Large employer tested positive for COVID-19

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan: I have questions myself

Armenia PM: We have promising situation in food market

Armenian 3rd president: Time comes and I am ready to answer all the questions

Health minister: Number of active COVID-19 cases in Armenia decreased by 14

Forbes names 200 richest Russians: Armenians are among them

Armenia National Assembly awaits 3rd President Sargsyan’s arrival

Teaser released of big concert with participation of 40 Armenian artists via VR technologies

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje agree to fight on May 9

Armenia government decides not to implement new support programs at current phase

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s wedding to be held in Italy immediately after pandemic is over

US approves new test for COVID-19 diagnosis

3,448 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia

Government approves 13th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia

Armenian CB head candidate: Interest rates on loans steadily declined in 10 years

PM: Armenia Police really need to change

Armenian MPs approve in 1st reading the legislative initiative on payment of pensions by bank cards

Matthew Bryza speaks on Karabakh elections

Armenian MPs discussing approval of candidacy for CB head