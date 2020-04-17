News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
USD
484.57
EUR
526.78
RUB
6.54
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.57
EUR
526.78
RUB
6.54
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on archbishop's case and statement by Catholicos of All Armenians
Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on archbishop's case and statement by Catholicos of All Armenians
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has issued a press release stating that it is suspicious that publication of the news about charging Archbishop Navasard Ktchoyan as an accused on trial comes after the statement that Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II made to change the pre-trial measure against vulnerable prisoners, including second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan due to the coronavirus pandemic public.

The Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin calls on the public, including officials and the media to respect the presumption of innocence guaranteed by legislation and refrain from rushing to make needless commentaries and giving groundless evaluations.

The Information System also says that it should be stated that the case regarding Archbishop Ktchoyan traces back to the year 2013, and this criminal case was instituted years ago. The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin would like to hope and will make sure the criminal case is investigated impartially, fully and comprehensively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Last guardian of Armenian church in Dhaka dies
Michael Joseph Martin (Mikayel Hovsep Mardirossian)…
 Today is Holy Saturday: Easter Eve Liturgy in Armenia taking place behind closed doors
The evening service will mark the end of fast…
His Holiness Karekin II congratulates Armenia President on Easter
Our wish is that you and the Armenian government...
 Against coronavirus in Armenia: Donations totaling $90,000 come from 3 church dioceses
In response to the circular written by the Catholicos of All Armenians...
 Catholicos of All Armenians visits Yerablur Military Pantheon
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II paid a visit to...
 Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople holds mass online (VIDEO)
Within the scope of these actions, the online Sunday holy...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos