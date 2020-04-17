Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on archbishop's case and statement by Catholicos of All Armenians

The Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has issued a press release stating that it is suspicious that publication of the news about charging Archbishop Navasard Ktchoyan as an accused on trial comes after the statement that Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II made to change the pre-trial measure against vulnerable prisoners, including second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan due to the coronavirus pandemic public.
The Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin calls on the public, including officials and the media to respect the presumption of innocence guaranteed by legislation and refrain from rushing to make needless commentaries and giving groundless evaluations.
The Information System also says that it should be stated that the case regarding Archbishop Ktchoyan traces back to the year 2013, and this criminal case was instituted years ago. The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin would like to hope and will make sure the criminal case is investigated impartially, fully and comprehensively.