Embassy in Russia asks Armenia citizens to leave Moscow Domodedovo Airport as soon as possible
Embassy in Russia asks Armenia citizens to leave Moscow Domodedovo Airport as soon as possible
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia informs that many citizens of Armenia still prefer to stay at Moscow Domodedovo Airport and are causing accumulation which is a violation of the health and safety measures introduced by the Russian government. In this regard, the administration of Moscow Domodedovo Airport addressed the Embassy once again and stated that the accumulation of citizens has already created a problematic situation in the premises of the airport and is a violation of the rules for maintenance of the quarantine regime set in Moscow and Moscow Region.

Based on this and the need to rule out the possible application of administrative liability, the administration of the airport has transmitted its request to the Embassy of Armenia in Russia to urge citizens of Armenia once again to leave the premises of the airport as soon as possible.

In this sense, the Embassy of Armenia asks and urges citizens of Armenia to leave the airport and wait for the upcoming flight elsewhere. Once again, the Embassy of Armenia calls on citizens with problems with stay to take advantage of the opportunities to move to guest houses provided by the Embassy.

Once again, the Embassy states that there won’t be a flight from Moscow to Armenia and will provide further information about a possible flight as soon as there is information.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
