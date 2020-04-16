News
Armenian minister: Less vulnerable people might benefit from government's social support programs
Armenian minister: Less vulnerable people might benefit from government's social support programs
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

During a live broadcast on Azatutyun Radio, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan said people who actually don’t need support as much as others do might benefit from the government’s social support programs.

According to her, the human factor can’t be ruled out in today’s world when it comes to food assistance. “Certain measures will be taken to detect “clever” citizens. In any case, there might be a situation where a person has really become vulnerable,” she stated, adding that the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs is currently busy replenishing the database so that the assistance is addressable and operational.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
