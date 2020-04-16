News
Armenia Deputy PM: China sends another batch of medical accessories
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society


On his Facebook page, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, who is also the Commandant for the state of emergency declared in Armenia, wrote that another batch of necessary medical accessories and equipment required for combating the novel coronavirus has been transported from China to Armenia through the second special flight organized by the Commandant’s Office.

The Commandant reported that Armenia has received more than 87,000 protective medical uniforms, 24,000 face masks, 20,000 KN95 protective masks, 101 remote thermometers, medical instruments and biochemical raw material for preparing coronavirus diagnosis tests.

Avinyan also said most of the items of the batch were obtained through funding provided by the UNWFP, the companies of Eduardo Eurnekian, the My Step Foundation, the Izmirlian Foundation, the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, the St. Sarkis Humanitarian Foundation, the Armenian General Benevolent Union and other donors.

Medical accessories and equipment obtained at the expense of Armenia’s state funds and donated by Chinese benefactors were also transported via the plane.

Avinyan expressed gratitude to all the government agencies involved in the process, as well as to the Chinese government for making the flight possible.
