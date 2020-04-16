News
Samples for COVID-19 test taken from 11 more citizens of Artsakh
Samples for COVID-19 test taken from 11 more citizens of Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

The Ministry of Health of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that samples have been taken from 11 citizens to test for coronavirus during the day and sent to Armenia for examination (the results will be announced tomorrow during the day), as reported the Information Headquarters of Artsakh.

The Ministry of Health has stated that, at this moment, there are no new hotbeds for the coronavirus in Artsakh.

Out of the 11 people tested, nine are citizens who have had contact with the people having tested positive for coronavirus in Artsakh, including doctors and one police officer tested for security reasons, and two are the citizens who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the medical unit in Kashatagh and who tested negative yesterday.

Before being checked out, another test was conducted in accordance with the procedures approved by the World Health Organization.’
Հայերեն
