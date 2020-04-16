Parliamentary inquiry committee chair: Serzh Sargsyan won't make information public until 2050

There have been some shortcomings in regard to the intelligence operations carried out during the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016. This is what chair of the parliamentary committee leading a probe into the circumstances of the Four-Day Artsakh War Andranik Kocharyan told reporters after the committee’s session today.
When told that Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said there haven’t been shortcomings, Kocharyan said the following: “Each member of the committee has information regarding the shortcomings, and if there is any change, we’ll try to find the shortcomings.”
Touching upon President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan’s statement that he is ready to collaborate with the parliamentary committee, yet hasn’t received an invitation yet, Kocharyan said the following: “Bako Sahakyan himself expressed the desire to work with the committee as soon as possible. I have always said there won’t be anyone who wouldn’t like to help make the activities of the committee complete.”
According to Kocharyan, the fact that third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan participated in the committee’s session goes to show that Armenia is a parliamentary country and that the Armenian authorities are legitimate.
When asked if Serzh Sargsyan’s visit will help lead to new revelations, Kocharyan said it will, to a certain extent. “Serzh Sargsyan was rather well prepared. Before the committee’s session, he gave an introductory speech that will be attached to the committee’s conclusion and attached importance to that introductory speech,” Kocharyan said, adding that the committee will end its work on June 4, 2020.
Touching upon the fact that Serzh Sargsyan has asked for a video recording of his meeting, Kocharyan said the committee will provide the video recording in a matter of days and that Serzh Sargsyan said he won’t make the information about the committee’s session today public until 2050.