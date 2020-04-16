News
5 Yerevan district court employees test negative for COVID-19
5 Yerevan district court employees test negative for COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The five employees of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction in Erebuni district have tested negative for the coronavirus, as reported the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia.

Yesterday it was reported that one of the employees of the technical staff of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction in Erebuni district had tested positive for the coronavirus and that the employee and the latter’s family members had been isolated since one of the family members had tested positive for the coronavirus about a week ago.

It was also reported that the Supreme Judicial Council had immediately contacted the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention and promptly organized all the necessary measures for prevention of the spread of the pandemic and tested the five employees.

The Supreme Judicial Council is pleased to inform that the five tested employees have tested negative for the coronavirus.
Հայերեն
