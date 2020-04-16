News
Armenia ex-police chief on reactions to call of Catholicos of All Armenians
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

In an interview with tert.am, ex-police chief, Colonel General of Police Vladimir Gasparyan touched upon the recent statements addressed to Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

“There have been many times when I have wanted to touch upon the encroachments against the Armenian Church, but I have always thought it is a revolutionary wave and will pass, but when I saw that it is repeating, I saw that it is a technique. The Catholicos did what a pontiff has to do. He has mediated for many people, but people don’t know about this. Such reactions to his call show that the actions against the Catholicos are not only organized, but are also sponsored. The external enemy is not dangerous for Armenia. What is dangerous is the war within the country and the division of people into old and new,” the ex-police chief said, adding that he has never been old.

“I have never been given an unlawful order. I haven’t heard about an atmosphere of hatred and don’t want to hear about it,” he said, adding that the atmosphere of hatred has an impact on all sectors.
