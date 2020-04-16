Russian government grants permission to use hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19

Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin has signed an executive order permitting the Russian government to use the unregistered hydroxychloroquine for treating patients with COVID-19, reports RIA Novosti.

In particular, the National Medical Research Center of Cardiology has been assigned to use, protect and distribute the drug to medical institutions.

RIA Novosti states that Russia has gratuitously received 68,600 boxes of hydroxychloroquine from China.

Based on the latest statistics, Russia has detected 28,000 coronavirus cases, more than 2,300 patients have recovered, and 232 patients have died.

The authorities have called on citizens of Russia to follow all precautionary measures, stay home, keep distance in public places and wear face masks.