On his Facebook page, Governor of Lori Province of Armenia Andrey Ghukasyan wrote that another resident of the province has tested positive for coronavirus and added the following:

“As of today, ten people have been infected, nine are currently under in-patient treatment, one person has recovered and has returned home. The numbers may grow, if people don’t follow instructions.

Stay home and follow the instructions of the Commandant for the state of emergency.

Be healthy.”