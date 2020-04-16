Armenia Commandant banned entry of deceased person's close relatives into country as well

Yesterday Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, who is also the Commandant for the state of emergency declared in the country, signed a decision on banning entry of close relatives into the territory of Armenia to attend a deceased person’s Requiem Service or burial.

Before this, an exception could be made from the ban on entry into the territory of the Republic of Armenia for the close relatives of the deceased person to attend the Requiem Service or burial ceremony.

According to the new decision of the Commandant, entry of the close relatives of the deceased person into Armenia is prohibited.

Yesterday the Commandant signed a decision on closing entry into and exit from Norashen village since, during the funeral, a villager had had contact with a person from abroad who had tested positive for coronavirus and had violated the instructions of the Commandant.

Norashen village will remain closed until April 18 (11:59 p.m.).