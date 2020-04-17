Newspaper: Armenia MP takes COVID-19 test, she was isolated

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: It is no secret that the MPs of the National Assembly have also taken coronavirus tests recently, but everyone's tests, according to the published information, have been negative.

However, in the last few days, there have been rumors that Kristine Poghosyan, a member of the [majority] My Step faction, has also taken a coronavirus infection test. She was instructed to even stay at the Nork infectious [disease hospital in Yerevan] for one day, but she refused, and even petitioned to the RA Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan on that matter.

What really happened? Zhoghovurd daily talked to MP Kristine Poghosyan on this occasion, who gave such an explanation: "It happened 15 days ago, I stayed at Nork hospital for 12 hours, after the negative result of the test I went home. I am sorry for those who spread such rumors."

To the remark, “What was the reason that you took a test? Were you in contact with a person infected with the coronavirus?” the MP answered: "There was a suspicion of contact, I had isolated myself, I was running a fever for 14 days, but the infection was denied."