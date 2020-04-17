News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Iraqi MFA says 2 women refugees killed in Turkey strikes
Iraqi MFA says 2 women refugees killed in Turkey strikes
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Turkish Air Force airstrikes on a refugee camp in northern Iraq led to the death of two women refugees, AP reported referring to the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

According to the MFA, the airstrikes were a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

A ministry statement said the attacks on the Makhmur refugee camp were carried out by a Turkish military drone detected by Iraqi air defense. It expressed “condemnation in the strongest possible terms over these Turkish attacks" and said they also “constituted a serious violation of international humanitarian law.”

The Turkish government claims that the refugee camp is the focus of the Kurdistan Worker´s Party.

Iraq summoned the Turkish ambassador to the country, Fatih Yildiz. During the meeting, Iraqi FM Mohammed al-Hakim noted “the need to stop such serious violations and respect the principles of good neighbourliness.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos