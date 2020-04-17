Iraqi MFA says 2 women refugees killed in Turkey strikes

Turkish Air Force airstrikes on a refugee camp in northern Iraq led to the death of two women refugees, AP reported referring to the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.
According to the MFA, the airstrikes were a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.
A ministry statement said the attacks on the Makhmur refugee camp were carried out by a Turkish military drone detected by Iraqi air defense. It expressed “condemnation in the strongest possible terms over these Turkish attacks" and said they also “constituted a serious violation of international humanitarian law.”
The Turkish government claims that the refugee camp is the focus of the Kurdistan Worker´s Party.
Iraq summoned the Turkish ambassador to the country, Fatih Yildiz. During the meeting, Iraqi FM Mohammed al-Hakim noted “the need to stop such serious violations and respect the principles of good neighbourliness.”