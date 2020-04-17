UN: Hundreds of thousands of children could die this year due to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 pandemic

The looming global recession resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic could cause hundreds of thousands of additional child deaths this year, effectively reversing recent gains in reducing infant mortality, a UN report noted.
A total of 42-66 million children may already fall below the poverty line this year, one and a half billion minors and youth representatives in 188 countries do not attend educational institutions. Two-thirds of the states have introduced distance learning, but not all countries have such an opportunity.
A pandemic poses a threat to the life and health of young people worldwide. This scenario would effectively reverse progress made in reducing infant mortality over the past two to three years.
With classrooms shuttered, the nearly 310 million children worldwide who rely on school meals are missing out on this daily dose of nutrition.
In addition, children do not tolerate the regime of self-isolation, which negatively affects their mental health. Especially vulnerable are the children of refugees and migrants who are in detention centers.
But even children locked in their apartment do not always being safe as they may become witnesses or victims of violence and abuse. And distance learning leads to the fact that they spend a lot of time on the Internet, where they can face other threats.
“Thankfully, children have so far been largely spared from the most severe symptoms of the disease. But their lives are being totally upended”, he said. “I appeal to families everywhere, and leaders at all levels: protect our children.”