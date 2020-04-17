News
Newspaper: Scandal brews ahead of Armenian Genocide anniversary
Newspaper: Scandal brews ahead of Armenian Genocide anniversary
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to our sources at the Ministry of Education [Science, Culture and Sport (ESCS)], there is a scandalous situation at the [Armenian] Genocide Museum Institute.

It turns out that by the written instruction of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a land plot on the balance sheet of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute was decided to be transferred to the Yerevan Municipality, whereas it was planned to build in that area a memorial garden dedicated to the memory of the Genocide victims.

The ESCS [ministry] does not know why the RA Prime Minister gave such an instruction right ahead of the [Genocide] anniversary. We have in our hands ESCS Minister Arayik Harutyunyan’s note to Harutyun Marutyan, director of the Genocide Museum.
