Armenia legislature 4-day sitting continues

The regular four-day sittings continue Friday at the National Assembly (NA). There are 29 issues on the agenda, including the election of the new governor of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA).
The debates on the election of the new CBA governor took place Thursday, and the election will be held today.
In this position, the majority My Step faction has nominated Martin Galstyan, a member of the CBA board, who is also the son-in-law of NA former speaker Babken Ararktsyan.
The second and final term of CBA serving governor Arthur Javadyan concludes on June 1.