Friday
April 17
Azerbaijani citizens hold protest in Istanbul
Azerbaijani citizens hold protest in Istanbul
Region:Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Society

A group of Azerbaijani citizens working in Turkey held a rally in Istanbul on Wednesday.

According to Turan, one of the protesters, Khabil Mammadov, said that they could not work amid the quarantine for lease payments.

In turn, the Azerbaijani embassy said the diplomatic mission is working on proposals to assist compatriots.

A decision will be made soon. According to this decision, it will be determined to whom the money will be paid to pay for residential leases. Preference will be given to students and Azerbaijani citizens temporarily residing in this country, REAL TV referring to the representative of the embassy.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
