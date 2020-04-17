Karabakh defense minister tours military positions (PHOTOS)

STEPANAKERT. – On Thursday, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan, made another tour of the military positions of a military unit located in a southeasterly direction.
Then, in order to check the combat-readiness and practical skills of the position-holders of this military unit, Harutyunyan gave them tasks arising from the performance of their professional duties in specific situations, monitored their implementation and elimination of the shortcomings, as well as gave instructions and assignments to further increase the level of training of these servicemen, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.