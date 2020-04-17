News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
USD
484.57
EUR
526.78
RUB
6.54
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.57
EUR
526.78
RUB
6.54
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Karabakh defense minister tours military positions (PHOTOS)
Karabakh defense minister tours military positions (PHOTOS)
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – On Thursday, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan, made another tour of the military positions of a military unit located in a southeasterly direction.

Then, in order to check the combat-readiness and practical skills of the position-holders of this military unit, Harutyunyan gave them tasks arising from the performance of their professional duties in specific situations, monitored their implementation and elimination of the shortcomings, as well as gave instructions and assignments to further increase the level of training of these servicemen, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh likely president-elect: Any unlawful interference in hydropower station construction will be punished by law
According to him, construction of the hydropower...
 16 more citizens tested for COVID-19 in Artsakh
The headquarters once again urged people to follow only the official reports...
 Karabakh State Minister: There is opportunity to grant credit leave
He also stated that the government has already made...
 What anti-crisis measures is Artsakh taking?
The state minister and emergency commandant presented…
 Karabakh State Minister: Government considering setting restrictions on movement of citizens
“The government will likely start by setting...
 Commandant: Opportunity will be created to conduct COVID-19 tests in Karabakh
Issues related to the tests are being resolved, and the authorities of Armenia are providing great assistance in this regard…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos