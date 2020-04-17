Armenia health minister: We had our first birth from mother who tested positive for coronavirus

Yesterday we had our first birth from a mother who had tested positive for the coronavirus. Armenia’s Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan wrote about this on his Facebook page on Friday.
"Fortunately, thanks to the professionalism of our doctors, both the child and the mother are feeling well.
The post-birth test gave a negative result for the mother, and the baby will be tested today. They will be under medical supervision for another 14 days.
I wish them good health," he added, and also posted a photo.