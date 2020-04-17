News
Latest COVID-19 casualty in Armenia is 58-year-old man, he had chronic illnesses
Latest COVID-19 casualty in Armenia is 58-year-old man, he had chronic illnesses
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – A case of death was registered at the “Saint Gregory the Illuminator” Medical Center in Yerevan. Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the minister of health of Armenia, wrote about this on her Facebook page.

"The 58-year-old patient had the coronavirus disease, confirmed double subtotal pneumonia. The man also had concomitant chronic illnesses: ischemic heart disease, arterial hypertension (…), obesity (…). An acute myocardial infarction (…) was diagnosed during treatment.

 As of April 16, we have 42 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease and 44 recovered,” she added, in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
