Israel to exit lockdown in stages

On the night of April 16, the Israeli government approved a plan for exit from lockdown in stages.
The whole list of the government’s decisions will be released on the evening of April 18, but several decisions have already been made public, reports Channel 9.
In the first stage, Israelis will be allowed to be far from their residences at a distance of 500 meters, not 100. Classes at special education schools might resume next week, but with a special schedule.
Kindergartens, schools and trade centers won’t be operating anytime soon. The Office of the Prime Minister stressed that the draft has yet to be approved by the Ministries of Health, Finance, Economy and Defense.