Armenia official: So far 5 Emergency Ministry employees have tested positive for COVID-19

YEREVAN. – So far, the coronavirus has been found in five employees within the system of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia. Three of them are receiving treatment, whereas two have already recovered. Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Harutyunyan stated this at a meeting with journalists on Friday.
He added that another 42 (MES) employees who had been in contact with the infected colleagues were in self-isolation.
"The consequences of infection with the coronavirus among our employees get complicated by the fact that a problem is arising with the redistribution of forces at hand, so that the work of the whole system does not suffer," Harutyunyan added.