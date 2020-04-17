News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia official: So far 5 Emergency Ministry employees have tested positive for COVID-19
Armenia official: So far 5 Emergency Ministry employees have tested positive for COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – So far, the coronavirus has been found in five employees within the system of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia. Three of them are receiving treatment, whereas two have already recovered. Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Harutyunyan stated this at a meeting with journalists on Friday.

He added that another 42 (MES) employees who had been in contact with the infected colleagues were in self-isolation.

"The consequences of infection with the coronavirus among our employees get complicated by the fact that a problem is arising with the redistribution of forces at hand, so that the work of the whole system does not suffer," Harutyunyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Syunik Province deputy governor: Double tests for COVID-19 were negative
He urged the residents of the province to strictly follow...
 Armenia commissioner for diaspora: Many of our citizens in Russia may be infected with COVID-19
They have neither accommodation nor work…
 High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs: No information about more Armenia citizens wishing to return from Turkey
He also stated that more than 70 citizens of Armenia recently...
 Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on procurement of funds and programs implementation
He also informed that the Office doesn’t think the...
 Artsakh Ministry of Health: Doctor tests positive for COVID-19
The Ministry of Health also reported that one of the...
 Putin, Macron discuss situation regarding spread of coronavirus pandemic
The presidents also considered the possibility of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos