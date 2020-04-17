News
Large-scale attacks have begun in Armenia against authorities, as per parliament vice speaker
Large-scale attacks have begun in Armenia against authorities, as per parliament vice speaker
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Today, a situation has been created in Armenia when large-scale attacks have been launched against the government, MPs, and our politicians from various directions. National Assembly (NA) of Armenia vice speaker Alen Simonyan from the ruling My Step bloc said this Friday at the sitting of the parliament

According to him, these attacks are connected with the actions that take place both inside and outside the NA.

As a reason for the attacks, the parliament vice speaker pointed to the application of the laws on confiscation of illegally acquired property, the provision of advertising hours on the state-funded Public Television, as well as the criminal cases launched against well-known politicians.

"They are trying to use this situation to discredit the authorities, to present all that which does not really exist," the MP stressed. "I urge you not to attach importance to this false information, reports taken out context, word games, 'wined up' actors, puppets who speak (…)."
