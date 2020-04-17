News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Macron: EU facing ‘moment of truth’
Macron: EU facing ‘moment of truth’
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The EU faces ‘moment of truth’ in connection with financial solidarity in the context of the coronavirus crisis, Euronews reported referring to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron told the Financial Times newspaper that there was "no choice" but for the bloc to set up a fund that "could issue common debt with a common guarantee”.

"If we can’t do this today, I tell you the populists will win — today, tomorrow, the day after, in Italy, in Spain, perhaps in France and elsewhere," he said.

"It’s obvious because people will say ‘What is this great journey that you [the EU] are offering? These people won’t protect you in a crisis, nor in its aftermath, they have no solidarity with you,’" he added.

"They’re in favour of Europe when it means exporting to you the goods they produce. They’re for Europe when it means having your labour come over and produce the car parts we no longer make at home. But they’re not for Europe when it means sharing the burden'," he went on.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Syunik Province deputy governor: Double tests for COVID-19 were negative
He urged the residents of the province to strictly follow...
 Armenia commissioner for diaspora: Many of our citizens in Russia may be infected with COVID-19
They have neither accommodation nor work…
 High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs: No information about more Armenia citizens wishing to return from Turkey
He also stated that more than 70 citizens of Armenia recently...
 Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on procurement of funds and programs implementation
He also informed that the Office doesn’t think the...
 Artsakh Ministry of Health: Doctor tests positive for COVID-19
The Ministry of Health also reported that one of the...
 Putin, Macron discuss situation regarding spread of coronavirus pandemic
The presidents also considered the possibility of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos