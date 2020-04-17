News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan tries to involve international community in its campaign against human rights in Karabakh
Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan tries to involve international community in its campaign against human rights in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – It is obvious that in a country where the power has never been transferred through democratic process, the formation of new authorities in Artsakh through competitive and democratic elections should have triggered a nervous reaction. Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, stated this, referring to the fact that the recent presidential and parliamentary elections in Artsakh have received a negative reaction from Azerbaijan.

The MFA spokesperson’s respective comment reads as follows:

Through several statements the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has already expressed its position on the elections held in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

In this regard, I would like to only emphasize two circumstances. First, in the context of the Artsakh elections, the highest authorities of Azerbaijan have made very critical comments towards the European human rights institutions. Indeed, this was not accidental. It should be recalled that the European human rights institutions made an important assessment on the parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan this February by which the low level of legitimacy of those elections was revealed .

It is obvious that in a country where the power has never been transferred through democratic process, the formation of new authorities in Artsakh through competitive and democratic elections should have triggered a nervous reaction.

Second, Azerbaijan tries to involve the international community in its campaign against human rights in Artsakh. To that end, Azerbaijan doesn’t refrain from strictly selective and distorted presentation of international reactions to these elections.

Azerbaijan attempts to ignore the key messages of the same reactions, which refer to the role of the people of Artsakh in determining their future, and the importance of elections from the perspective of organizing public life in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Meanwhile, these messages are crucial for creating an environment conducive to advancement of the peace process.

In our region, the formation of authorities who received the vote of the people, who express the will of people and who are accountable before those people, is extremely important in terms of the transformation of conflict and the reconciliation of peoples. The people of Artsakh took another important step in this direction on March 31 and April 14.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Security Council Secretary receives Karabakh's president-elect
At the end of the meeting, the parties...
 Azerbaijan's parliament sends letter of protest to PACE following Artsakh elections
Milli Majlis speaker Sahiba Gafarova said the protest was connected with the lack of reaction…
 Armenia Major General Artur Vanetsyan congratulates Karabakh's president-elect
Artur Vanetsyan expressed confidence that...
 Armenia’s Sarkissian has informal meeting Karabakh President-elect
They discussed the steps to be taken for future cooperation…
 Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with Karabakh's president-elect
Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today...
 Newspaper: What is expected in Karabakh after presidential election?
When will ex-PM Arayik Harutyunyan assume his respective duties?...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos