News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Iran’s defense minister says US presence in Gulf region threatens regional security
Iran’s defense minister says US presence in Gulf region threatens regional security
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The US presence in the Gulf region is the main reason for the insecurity in the region, Mehr reported referring to Iran’s defense minister Amir Hatami.

“The Americans have come from across the world to the Persian Gulf, and yet, make unfounded claims about security,” the defense made the comment on Friday on the sidelines of the National Army Day celebrations in Tehran. “We are here at our home, while they have come from thousands of miles away, putting other countries in trouble by sanctions and threats,” he added.

On Wednesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that 11 high-speed boats belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps made dangerous maneuvers near six US warships in the Persian Gulf.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Khamenei: Western democracy not giving peace and salvation to humanity
Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader referred to the...
 Rouhani urges IMF not to succumb to US pressure
“We have not asked for anything from the IMF in the past 50 years…
 Iran: US actions in Iraq are dangerous for the entire region
“We consider the US moves volatilizing the region…
 Human Rights Watch calls on US to ease sanctions on Iran
“Broad US-imposed economic sanctions are negatively affecting the Iranian government…
 Tasnim: Iran’s Shamkhani says Trump more dangerous than coronavirus
“US opposition to International Monetary Fund (IMF) granting loan to Iran…
 Iran FM responds to threats from Trump
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos