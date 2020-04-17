Iran’s defense minister says US presence in Gulf region threatens regional security

The US presence in the Gulf region is the main reason for the insecurity in the region, Mehr reported referring to Iran’s defense minister Amir Hatami.
“The Americans have come from across the world to the Persian Gulf, and yet, make unfounded claims about security,” the defense made the comment on Friday on the sidelines of the National Army Day celebrations in Tehran. “We are here at our home, while they have come from thousands of miles away, putting other countries in trouble by sanctions and threats,” he added.
On Wednesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that 11 high-speed boats belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps made dangerous maneuvers near six US warships in the Persian Gulf.